Broken Norwich to London train causes 'absolute chaos'

Image copyright Mark Horsfield Image caption Commuters were stuck on the train waiting to be towed back to Chelmsford

A broken down train has caused "absolute chaos" for commuters travelling from East Anglia to London.

The 06:00 BST train from Norwich to London malfunctioned at Ingatestone, Essex, with a brake fault and could not be fixed by engineers on the line.

The train, on the Liverpool Street and Stratford line, has been towed back to Chelmsford and passengers put onto other trains.

Greater Anglia said disruption is expected until around midday.

Mark Horsfield caught the broken down train from Ipswich and said: "There's the usual confusion, lots of apologies but we don't want an apology, we want to know when we're going to get to where we need to be.

"I've been commuting for 20 years, things can go wrong and when they do it's a real test of ability. I've experienced a few issues while commuting, but this is a particularly bad one."

Image copyright Mark Horsfield Image caption Mark Horsfield was on the train when it broke down

A Greater Anglia spokeswoman said: "Several services were delayed or cancelled this morning due to a broken down train at Ingatestone. Engineers were unable to fix the fault and the train terminated at Chelmsford.

"A number of rail replacement buses were used between Braintree and Witham, and Thorpe-le-Soken and Walton-on-the-Naze. Passengers from Norwich were advised to travel via Cambridge.

"We apologise for the disruption. Anyone affected may be entitled to claim delay repay compensation."