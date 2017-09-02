Man held over Oval crossbow arrow which ended cricket match

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption 5 live sports extra commentary as arrow lands on pitch

A man has been arrested after a crossbow bolt was fired into the Oval cricket ground during a match.

The 35-year-old was held on on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm following the incident at the south London stadium on 31 August.

Spectators watching Surrey's match with Middlesex were asked to take cover and the players left the field.

Armed police carried out a controlled evacuation of the ground and the game was called off.

Det Con Dominic Landragin said: "Although nobody was injured, this was a reckless action taken with no regard for the safety and wellbeing of the spectators or the players.

"It is important that we trace those responsible and I urge anyone who has footage of the incident to get in touch as soon as possible."

The arrested man has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The game ended in a draw, with John Simpson's unbeaten 88 helping Middlesex into a lead of 181 runs with three wickets in hand when the players were taken off the pitch.