Dame Vera Lynn in Dover white cliffs preservation plea

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Dame Vera said the white cliffs still represented important British ideals

A £1m campaign to help preserve Dover's white cliffs has won the backing of Dame Vera Lynn who famously sang about the landmark during World War Two.

The National Trust wants to buy land immediately behind the cliff top to restore habitat and improve access.

Dame Vera, who celebrated her 100th birthday at her home in Ditchling, Sussex, this year, said preserving the cliffs was "vital".

"They were often the first sight of home for our brave boys," she said.

Image copyright John Miller/National Trust Image caption The charity wants to restore chalk grassland, protect military structures and improve access

Dame Vera, known as the Forces' Sweetheart after her performances of the 1942 classic, The White Cliffs of Dover, said: "They continue to represent important British ideals such as hope and resilience even in the most difficult of times.

"It is vital that we do all that we can to preserve this important historical site."

The National Trust bought the cliff top in 2012, but later found 700,000 square metres of land had become available after the vendor recognised it could support conservation work on the cliffs.

The land, known as Wanstone Battery, has more than 40 species of flowers and grasses.

It provides a habitat for butterflies including the Adonis Blue and Marbled White, and birds including the peregrine falcon and skylark.

The site also has several structures from World War Two including two large gun emplacements.

The National Trust wants to return the land to chalk grassland, make the military structures watertight and create access routes for visitors.

Virginia Portman, general manager for the White Cliffs, said the site should be open for the whole nation to enjoy.

She said a successful fundraising appeal could allow the trust to secure the land and educate future generations.