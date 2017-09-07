First airmail flight from London to Windsor celebrated in picture gallery
Royal Mail has launched an online gallery marking the first airmail flight in 1911.
The collection includes photographs of Gustav Hamel, who flew the world's first scheduled flight carrying mail between London and Windsor, Berkshire.
The picture gallery also includes the earlier forms of airmail using carrier pigeons and hot air balloons.
The Royal Mail now exports to more than 250 destinations using 55 airlines from Heathrow and Gatwick.
British aviation pioneer Hamel was only 21 when he completed the first ever scheduled airmail delivery on 9 September 1911 between the London aerodrome in Hendon to the Postmaster General's office in Windsor 21 miles away.
He even wrote a postcard on the way.
Royal Mail spokesman David Gold said Hamel was remembered as an "exceptionally brave and talented young man".
He added: "His legacy continues today with Royal Mail's international and domestic operations."