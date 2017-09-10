Four killed in two crashes in East Sussex within hours

Image copyright Google Image caption The group of pedestrians were walking on Harvey's Lane when they were hit by a 4x4 vehicle

Four people died in two car crashes within hours of each other in East Sussex.

Two men were killed when a Nissan Pathfinder 4x4 struck pedestrians in Ringmer at about 20:00 BST on Saturday. Two women suffered minor injuries.

Then, just before 23:30, two people in a Ford Ranger died when it was in collision with a Mini Countryman on the A267 near Heathfield.

The driver, a 55-year-old man, and a 48-year-old woman died at the scene.

The Mini's driver, an 18-year-old man from Heathfield, was also seriously injured.

An 18-year-woman, from Newick, a passenger in the Mini was treated for minor injuries.

Pedestrians died at scene

The pedestrians were walking along Harvey's Lane in Ringmer, just off the B2192 when they were struck by the Pathfinder.

A man from Wimbledon, south west London, and a man from Tunbridge Wells, both aged 31, died at the scene.

Two women, a 29-year-old from Wimbledon and a 27-year-old from Addlestone, Surrey, were treated for minor injuries and later discharged.

The other three pedestrians in the group - a 29-year-old man from Addlestone, a 24-year-old woman from Morden and a 31-year old woman from Sutton, both in south London - were unhurt.

The 37-year-old Uckfield woman driving the Ranger was unhurt, Sussex Police said.

On Friday, one person died and two others were injured when a car they were in crossed a roundabout on the A24 near Horsham.