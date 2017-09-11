Image caption John Michie currently stars as Guy Self in Holby City

A woman who was found dead at Bestival was the daughter of Holby City and former Coronation Street actor John Michie, his agent has confirmed.

The body of Louella Michie, 25, from London, was discovered in a wooded area at the Dorset festival site.

Police said they were called at about 01:00 BST amid concern for the welfare of a woman.

A 28-year-old man from London has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being questioned by police.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out to establish the cause of death.

Image caption The festival was held at Lulworth Castle

A cordon remains in place at the festival site while forensic examinations are carried out.

Det Ch Insp Sarah Derbyshire, of Dorset Police, said: "Following the discovery of the woman's body we have now launched an investigation into her death.

"We have specially trained officers supporting her family at this very difficult time."

She added the force was "working closely" with the festival organisers and urged anyone with information to get in touch.