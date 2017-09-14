England

Two pedestrians killed in Ringmer crash named

  • 14 September 2017
  • From the section England
Harvey's Lane at the junction with the B2192 Image copyright Google
Image caption The group of pedestrians were walking on Harvey's Lane when they were hit by a 4x4 vehicle

Two men killed when a car struck a group of pedestrians walking in East Sussex have been named by police.

James Morden, 31, of Hilbert Road in Tunbridge Wells and Matthew Lind, 31 of Broadway Court, Wimbledon, were killed at about 20:00 BST on Sunday.

A Nissan Pathfinder 4x4 struck the group as they were walking along Harvey's Lane in Ringmer.

Two women, a 29-year-old from Wimbledon and a 27-year-old from Addlestone, Surrey, were injured.

The other three pedestrians in the group - a 29-year-old man from Addlestone, a 24-year-old woman from Morden and a 31-year old woman from Sutton, both in south London - were unhurt.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites