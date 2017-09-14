A former Church of England priest has denied sex offences against a young girl almost 40 years ago.

Brian Macduff, 78, of Sutton Road, Shrewsbury, in Shropshire, faces four charges of indecent assault on a girl aged between 10 and 11.

His surname was Spence when the crimes were allegedly committed in Warnham, West Sussex, between 1978 and 1980.

Mr Macduff was formerly charged at Crawley Magistrates' Court where he pleaded not guilty.

There will be a pre-trial hearing at Lewes Crown Court on 11 October.

Sussex Police said the girl was allegedly assaulted at two locations, one of which was Warnham parish church where he was the priest at the time.

A spokesman said the allegations were received for the first time in September 2016.