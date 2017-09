From the section

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ugo Ehiogu was capped four times by England, scoring one international goal

A bookmaker has given odds on a dead footballer replacing sacked Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp.

Paddy Power offered 66/1 on ex-Aston Villa and England defender Ugo Ehiogu taking over - a move punters have blasted as "sick".

The player died in April at the age of 44 following a cardiac arrest.

Paddy Power - which also offered odds of 2,500/1 on Brummie rocker Ozzy Osbourne replacing Redknapp - has apologised for a "genuine error".