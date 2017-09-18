Image copyright JusticeforLB Image caption Connor Sparrowhawk, 18, who died at a Southern Health facility, had epilepsy and experienced seizures

An NHS trust has admitted guilt over the death of a patient who drowned in the bath while in its care.

Southern Health Trust breached health and safety law in the case of Connor Sparrowhawk, 18, at Slade House in Oxford in 2013.

It was prosecuted by the Health and Safety Executive.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

