Image copyright PA Image caption Sir Teddy Taylor had been ill for some months, his family said

The former Conservative MP and ardent Eurosceptic Sir Teddy Taylor has died aged 80, his family said.

Sir Teddy had been ill for some months and passed away at Southend Hospital on Wednesday, his wife Sheila Taylor said.

He first entered parliament as MP for Glasgow Cathcart in 1964 and became MP for Southend East in 1979.

Mrs Taylor said: "The great love of his life was helping his constituents. He really cared about Southend and was very well-liked by everybody here."

Sir Teddy was born on 18 April 1937. He was educated at Glasgow High School and Glasgow University, and started his career as a journalist in Glasgow.

He was known for his fierce loathing of the Common Market, which later became the European Union.

Sir Teddy also supported the death penalty and Enoch Powell's campaign to stop immigration.

However, it was his hatred of the Common Market that led to his resignation as a junior Scottish minister over Edward Heath's decision to take Britain into Europe in the early 1970s.