A deal is being finalised between the train drivers' union Aslef and strike-hit Southern rail, both sides have announced.

Talks have taken place between Aslef and Southern's parent firm Govia Thameslink (GTR) with "significant progress" made, a joint statement said.

Southern has been in dispute with two unions over working practices on driver-only-operated (DOO) trains.

The RMT union remains in dispute and has planned further strikes next month.

The announcement, posted on Aslef's website, said: "Further discussions between Aslef and GTR have taken place today and significant progress has been made.

"We are now in the process of finalising a proposal for agreement."

The RMT, which has staged more than 30 days of strikes over the past 17 months, said it could not comment until the substance of the Aslef deal was known.

Industrial action by Aslef has included strikes and an overtime ban by members.

RMT members plan to walk out on four rail networks, including Southern, on 3 and 5 October.

The union has said it still has concerns over safety and job losses as a result of DOO operation, but Southern has said changes in working practices are needed.