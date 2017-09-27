September is the busiest month for England's maternity wards, according to hospital figures.

BBC News is reporting live from the maternity unit at Ipswich Hospital where staff expect between eight to 11 births by the end of the day.

The first baby of the day was born just after midnight and is called Tayla.

What questions do you have about the maternity unit? Ask us using the form below and we will be put your questions to staff.