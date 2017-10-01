Boy, 17, charged over M3 closure

Image caption There were lengthy delays for motorists in the Winchester area

A 17-year-old boy has been charged after "potentially hazardous material" forced the closure of the M3 motorway.

Thousands of people were stuck in queues for 11 hours on 23 September between junctions nine and 11.

The teenager, from Winchester, faces two counts of arson with intent to endanger life and two of causing danger to road users, Hampshire Police said.

He will appear before Basingstoke magistrates on Monday over incidents on the M3 on 16 and 23 September.

The discovery of the partly-ignited substance, dropped from a bridge, led to military bomb disposal experts being called to the motorway near Winchester.

The road was closed shortly before 04:00 BST and had fully reopened by about 15:30.

At the time of the incident, police revealed they were also investigating a similar case on the same bridge at about 04:00 BST on 16 September, when an object was dropped on to the carriageway.

On that occasion officers found "a quantity of broken glass" but no fire.

No-one was hurt on either occasion.