Image copyright Getty Images

Rail workers at four train companies across England are on strike and will walk out on Thursday along with London Underground workers. As commuters face widespread disruption here is what you need to know.

What are the strikes all about?

RMT union members at Southern, Merseyrail, Arriva Rail North and Greater Anglia are striking in a dispute over plans to make train doors driver-only-operated.

Rail companies have said this would mean a guard is no longer needed to ensure the doors are closed.

Image copyright AFP/Getty

Underground drivers belonging to the union Aslef are due to join them in striking on Thursday.

The tube workers' action is over a pay deal agreed between drivers and transport bosses in 2015.

What has the impact been so far?

Greater Anglia said it was running a full service but train crew issues meant several trains, starting with the 06:15 Colchester-Ipswich, did not run.

Essex commuter Jez Halford said it was "business as usual" at Shenfield station in Brentwood, Essex on Tuesday morning.

Image copyright Jez Halford Image caption Commuter Jez Halford said he got from Shenfield station in Essex to central London on time despite the Great Anglia strike

Matthew Parry from Manchester tweeted Northern to say it was "totally unacceptable sending bare minimum carriages on a strike day".

The strikes were having a knock-on effect on other services, with TransPennine Express reporting passenger complaints about "dangerously full" trains.

Southern said it would attempt to run a normal service on most of its routes.

Arriva Rail North planned to run about 1,200 services across the north, 46% of its normal timetable, on both days between 07:00 BST and 19:00 BST.

Most Merseyrail services will run between 07:00 and 19:00, with a break during the middle of the day, and some stations will be closed.

Image copyright Luke Aspinall Image caption Luke Aspinall tweeted this picture of a crowded train to Blackpool North

How will this affect the England v Slovenia match at Wembley on Thursday?

The tube looks likely be out of service but the Football Association has confirmed the match will go ahead.

TfL, the FA and National Express have set up a range of transport options to help fans get to and from the game.

There will be more buses and extra parking spaces bookable in advance.

North Wembley, Wembley Central, Stonebridge Park, Kingsbury, Wembley Park and Neasden stations will close from 17:00 to 23:00

Chiltern said there would be no services to the stadium from 16:00 and trains would not stop between Marylebone and Amersham in the morning and evening peak "for safety reasons".

Image copyright Getty Images

Can I claim compensation if my train has been cancelled or delayed due to the strikes?

Southern, Merseyrail, Arriva Rail North and Greater Anglia said their usual refund and compensation arrangements remained in place.

But TfL said it did not offer refunds and compensation for journeys cancelled or delayed as a result of planned strike action.

What time are the strikes on Thursday 5 October likely to start and end?

The strike is expected to begin at 00:01 on Thursday and run for 24 hours.

Which Tube lines will be affected?

No services will run on most of the London Underground if the planned 24-hour strike by drivers goes ahead on Thursday, TfL warned.

Some tube journeys are likely to finish early on Wednesday evening and start later on Friday.

Image copyright Getty Images

TfL Rail, London Overground, DLR, Rivers, and the Emirates airline will all be running normally, but are expected to be busier than usual.

Which is the best route to avoid delays?

We received lots of questions from readers asking for the best ways to get to where they are going during the strikes.

All of the train companies directed us to the journey planner pages on their websites which have been programmed to take the strike action into account.