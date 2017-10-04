Image copyright Virgin Trains Image caption The workers (left) were filmed by another train camera before the near miss with the Virgin train

Three railway workers narrowly avoided being hit by a train travelling at 125 mph (200 km/h), the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) has said.

The organisation said there had been a "near miss" on 18 September on the Dutton Viaduct in Cheshire.

The line-side workers "managed to move clear of the track less than half of a second before the train passed them", the RAIB said.

No-one was injured but the train driver was "shaken by the incident", it added.

The near miss occurred with a southbound Virgin train between Runcorn and Crewe at about 17:00 BST.

The RAIB said it had undertaken a preliminary examination and would a publish a comprehensive report with their findings in the next few months.