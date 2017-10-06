From the section

Image copyright PA Image caption More than 80 officers swooped on a number of addresses

Ten people have been arrested as part of an investigation into a suspected £35m tax fraud.

Customs officers raided twelve businesses and three residential addresses in Bristol, Berkshire and Bournemouth, seizing computers and business records.

HMRC said it could could not reveal details about the nature of the businesses for legal reasons.

Seven men and three women have been bailed while inquiries continue.

Raids took place on Wednesday, 4 October in Bath, Bournemouth, Bristol, Berkshire, Exeter, Stroud, Swindon and Yate on Wednesday 4 October.

Those arrested were: