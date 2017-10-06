Barrow football fan banned from matches for six years
A football fan has been jailed and banned from matches for six years for his part in violence during a game.
Tranmere Rovers and Barrow supporters clashed in a pub near Tranmere's Prenton Park football ground during the FA Trophy fixture in February.
Brett Cihlar, 45, of Lincoln Street, Barrow, Cumbria was given four months in prison and a six-year match ban.
Nine other men were also banned and given suspended jail sentences, tagged curfews and community service orders.
'Idiotic actions'
Officers from Merseyside Police and Cumbria Constabulary arrested and charged the seven Tranmere supporters and three Barrow fans in April.
They were sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday.
Supt Ian Hassall said a "relatively small minority from both sets of spectators seemed intent on confronting each other" during the game.
"The police will not tolerate the selfish and idiotic actions of a few attempting to spoil a game of football that the vast majority of people went along to enjoy," he said.
The ten defendants' sentences:
- Brett Cihlar, 45, of Lincoln Street, Barrow, Cumbria: Four months in prison; six-year football banning order.
- Luke Brown, 21, of Meadway, Upton, Wirral: Three months in prison, suspended for two years; 10-day rehabilitation order; 150 hours community service; three-year football banning order.
- Martin Andrew Dunne, 49, of New Chester Road, Rock Ferry, Wirral: Four months in prison, suspended for two years; tag curfew for three months (21:00 - 06:00); 10-day rehabilitation order; three-year football banning order.
- David Andrew Fletcher, 23, of Price Street, Birkenhead, Wirral: Four months in prison, suspended for two years; 20-day rehabilitation order; alcohol treatment order; 150 hours community service; three-year football banning order.
- Liam Gretton, 25, of Prenton, Wirral: 200 hours community service; three-year football banning order.
- Michael Kelly, 50, Park Road North, Birkenhead, Wirral: Four months in prison, suspended for two years; tag curfew for two months (21:00 - 06:00); 150 hours community service; three-year football banning order.
- Jamie Lee Thomas Morris, 24, of Bebington Road, Rock Ferry, Wirral: Three months in prison, suspended for two years; 15-day rehabilitation order; 150 hours community service; three-year football banning order.
- Ryan Soderberg, 22, of Prestbury Road, Prenton, Wirral; Three months in prison, suspended for two years; 20-day rehabilitation order; 150 hours community service; three-year football banning order.
- Gavin Wood, 46, of Granville Street, Barrow, Cumbria: Four months in prison, suspended for two years; 10-day rehabilitation order; 150 hours community service; three-year football banning order.
- David Johnson, 46, of Holker Street, Barrow, Cumbria: Three months in prison, suspended for two years; 20-day rehabilitation order; 150 hours community service; three-year football banning order.