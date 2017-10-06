Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Brett Cihlar was banned from attending football matches for six years

A football fan has been jailed and banned from matches for six years for his part in violence during a game.

Tranmere Rovers and Barrow supporters clashed in a pub near Tranmere's Prenton Park football ground during the FA Trophy fixture in February.

Brett Cihlar, 45, of Lincoln Street, Barrow, Cumbria was given four months in prison and a six-year match ban.

Nine other men were also banned and given suspended jail sentences, tagged curfews and community service orders.

'Idiotic actions'

Officers from Merseyside Police and Cumbria Constabulary arrested and charged the seven Tranmere supporters and three Barrow fans in April.

They were sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday.

Supt Ian Hassall said a "relatively small minority from both sets of spectators seemed intent on confronting each other" during the game.

"The police will not tolerate the selfish and idiotic actions of a few attempting to spoil a game of football that the vast majority of people went along to enjoy," he said.

The ten defendants' sentences: