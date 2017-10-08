England

Buckingham Palace: Woman charged over incident

  8 October 2017
Buckingham Palace

A woman has been charged with being drunk and disorderly following an incident at Buckingham Palace.

Jessica Davey, 35, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday, the Metropolitan Police said.

She was detained by officers at the palace on Saturday afternoon and taken to a central London police station.

Davey, from Queen's Park in west London, remains in custody ahead of her court appearance.

