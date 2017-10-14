A police officer has been sacked after a misconduct panel heard he associated with a criminal and shared a crime scene photo taken on his mobile phone.

West Mercia PC Jon Challoner also used a breathalyser without permission, the panel heard.

He was dismissed from the force without notice for gross misconduct, after a hearing on 11 October.

Supt Helena Bennett said the officer "had breached the standards of professional behaviour".

The hearing followed an investigation by West Mercia Police and Warwickshire Police Professional Standards Department.

The panel heard evidence around three allegations:

PC Challoner breached a written warning not to associate with an identified person with criminal convictions contrary to West Mercia Police's Notifiable Association Policy and contrary to a lawful instruction given to him

While on duty PC Challoner took a photo at a crime scene on his personal mobile phone and forwarded it to two other identified people with whom he discussed the incident via social media

PC Challoner was in unauthorised personal possession of a breath screening device belonging to West Mercia Police. It was alleged he used the device not for a policing purpose

Supt Bennett, head of professional standards, said "After hearing the evidence, the independent chair found that PC 3235 Jon Challoner had breached the standards of professional behaviour, in particular those relating to discreditable conduct, orders and instructions, duties and responsibilities, confidentiality and honesty and integrity.

"It is for this reason he was dismissed without notice."

The outcome of the hearing is subject to the normal appeals process, the force said.