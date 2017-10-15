Part of M6 in Cheshire closed after lorry overturns
15 October 2017
- From the section England
Part of the M6 in Cheshire was closed after a lorry overturned.
The southbound carriageway was shut between junction 18 for Holmes Chapel and junction 17 for Sandbach after the crash on Sunday morning.
Highways England said it was a "complex recovery", with barrier repair damage and the clean-up causing long delays.
North West Motorway Police said the driver had been reported for driving without due care and tachograph offences.
A diversion route is in place and it is unclear when the road will reopen.
Work to remove the HGV that overturned in the roadworks is well underway, #M6 s/bound J18 - J17, but expected to remain closed for some time pic.twitter.com/n5kmI7Z0lZ— Highways England (@HighwaysNWEST) October 15, 2017
J18 M6 SB overturned vehicle @cheshirepolice pic.twitter.com/LlYvpUBnK9— NW Motorway Police (@NWmwaypolice) October 15, 2017
RTC J18 M6 SB overturned vehicle driver reported for driving without due care and tachograph offences— NW Motorway Police (@NWmwaypolice) October 15, 2017
