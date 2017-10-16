Image copyright PA Image caption Several airlines have confirmed diversions or precautionary landings

A number of flights to UK airports have been forced to land or divert following reports of "smoke smells".

Fire crews were called to a landing at Liverpool's John Lennon Airport, but found "no signs of a fire" and are on standby for further incidents.

The airport said the smells appeared to be connected with "atmospheric conditions".

Precautionary landings have also been reported from flights travelling to Dublin, Bristol, Manchester and Jersey.

It comes following reports of an "unusual" reddish sky across parts of England, which experts are attributing to the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia dragging in tropical air and dust from the Sahara, as well as debris from forest fires in Portugal and Spain.

The Met Office said: "The same southerly winds that have brought us the current warmth have also drawn dust from the Sahara and smoke from wildfires occurring over northern Iberia (Spain/Portugal) to our latitudes."

Image copyright PA Image caption Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service deployed fire crews to Liverpool's John Lennon Airport

A spokesman for John Lennon Airport said there were three similar "precautionary landings", following reports of smells in the cockpit of the planes.

Crews from Merseyside Fire and Rescue initially boarded a passenger jet at the Liverpool airport at about 07:39 BST, but left the plane in the hands of crew members.

British Airways, Easyjet and airline Auringy have also confirmed that the reports of smells on their flights have been linked to weather conditions.