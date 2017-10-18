An NHS trust is being prosecuted over the death of a woman in its care at a Southampton mental health hospital.

Teresa Colvin, 45, died at Southampton General Hospital on 26 April 2012 after she was found unconscious at Woodhaven Adult Mental Health Hospital.

Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust has been charged by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) with a breach of the Health and Safety at Work Act.

The trust is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court on 20 November.