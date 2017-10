Image copyright Sky Girl Image caption Flowers were still on show in this garden in Breedon on the Hill in Leicestershire

The mild weather for most of the UK in October came to an abrupt end overnight with a cold snap covering most of it.

A low of -5C (23F) in parts of Scotland resulted in frosty conditions. The Met Office recorded a temperature of -4C (24.8F) in Braemare and -3.5C (25.7F) in Benson in Oxfordshire.

Even the south coast felt the cold with Bournemouth hitting -1.5C (29.3F). It was the coldest night since May.

The temperatures are expected to turn milder later in the week.

Image copyright Nelson Allan Image caption A palette of frosty brown autumn hues in Wideopen in North Tyneside

Image copyright David E Image caption BBC Weather Watchers, including David in Edwinstowe in Nottinghamshire, was among many sending in pics

Image copyright Junee Image caption Fields in Great Glen in Leicestershire were coated with a layer of frost

Image copyright Scrappy Image caption Tender plants needed some protection in most parts of the UK

Image copyright Blencathra FSC Image caption Blencathra in the Lake District saw an impressive sunrise

Image copyright Maggie T Image caption A touch of frost greeted many people across the East Midlands, including here in East Leake