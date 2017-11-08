Image copyright David Prescott Image caption David Prescott joined Jeremy Corbyn's office as an aide over a year ago

A key aide to Jeremy Corbyn, and the son of former Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott, has been suspended from his job.

David Prescott is being investigated by the Labour leader's office after he was suspended a few days ago, the BBC understands.

It comes amid widespread allegations of misconduct at Westminster.

No formal complaint has been made to the Labour Party, which declined to give a reason for the suspension.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: "We do not comment on staffing matters."

The BBC has been told his suspension relates to his "employment" after allegations were received by Mr Corbyn's office.

The nature of the claims have not been disclosed.

A former BBC TV senior producer, Mr Prescott joined the Labour leader's office over a year ago, initially as a speechwriter before becoming a communications manager to the shadow cabinet.

He stood as Labour's candidate in Gainsborough in the 2015 election, but lost to Conservative's Sir Edward Leigh.

Earlier this year, Mr Prescott failed to become an MP for Hull West and Hessle after former home secretary Alan Johnson announced he was standing down in June's election.

Mr Prescott has been approached by the BBC for a comment.