Are you follicly challenged?
- 14 November 2017
- From the section England
When Prince Harry laid a wreath at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday a few hackles were raised by the fact he was wearing a beard, something not generally permitted while on parade in the British army.
But how much do you know about facial hair? Take our follicle challenge.