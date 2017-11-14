Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Guns supplied to gangs by disgraced firearms dealer Paul Edmunds revealed

A firearms dealer has been found guilty of supplying illegal handguns and home-made bullets linked to more than 100 crime scenes, including three murders.

Paul Edmunds, of Hardwicke, Gloucestershire, supplied ammunition used in an attempt to shoot down a police helicopter in the 2011 riots.

The 66-year-old was found guilty of conspiracy to supply firearms and ammunition by a jury at Birmingham Crown Court.

He will be sentenced on 20 December.

The court was told Edmunds imported a Colt pistol used in a fatal shooting at a London nightclub and supplied ammunition used in two other killings.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Paul Edmunds had denied conspiracy to supply firearms and ammunition

Edmunds told police he was "not responsible for the actions of somebody that buys some things", adding his "duty of care" only extended to not selling to people who "didn't look right".

In police interviews, he was asked about having manufactured obsolete calibre bullets for old guns - turning the antiques into potentially lethal weapons.

He told officers: "I'm not responsible for the actions of somebody that buys some things.

"Like me selling a knife and you take that knife and kill somebody and then the system blames me for selling you the knife.

"It's your problem, got nothing to do with me."

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Paul Edmunds had three armouries in his Hardwicke home

Jurors also convicted Edmunds of possessing a prohibited air pistol and perverting the course of justice by filing down a bullet-making tool to destroy potential evidence.