Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Anthony Nicholls' home was gutted by fire after an industrial-sized firework was let off by a group of men

A man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after a fatal firework attack in Birmingham.

Tony Nicholls, 56, died several days after the arson attack in Tile Cross at about 23:20 GMT on 2 November.

His home was gutted by fire after an industrial-sized firework was let off by a group of men that burst into the property as he and his partner ate a Chinese takeaway.

West Midlands Police said a 29-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday.

It comes two days after a £10,000 reward was offered to help find the attackers.

Midlands Live: Men charged over Aldi pickpocketing; Fire at listed cinema 'deliberately started'

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The house in Tile Cross was gutted in the fire

Mr Nicholls' 50-year-old partner suffered life-changing injuries after leaping from a first-floor window at the property in Birchtrees Drive. She is now out of hospital, police said.

It is thought the firework contained about 200 tubes of explosives and would have taken about two minutes to fully discharge.

Daughter, Fiona Nicholls, paid tribute to her "fun-loving" father who she said had "worked hard all his life".

Image caption Mr Nicholls' daughter appealed for information when a £10,000 reward was offered on Monday

She described the death of the former Land Rover worker, who was kept in an induced coma after the attack, as "horrendous".

She said her father "made no enemies" and was "hard-working".