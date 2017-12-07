Image copyright PA Image caption The company says it plans to close 98 branches with around 800 job losses

The owners of plumbing supply company Plumb Center have announced proposals to close their distribution centre in Warwickshire, putting 170 jobs at risk.

The firm, known in the UK as Wolseley - part of US group Ferguson - said the closure, at Royal Leamington Spa, was planned to take place within 18 months.

The proposals form part of a UK-wide restructure which will see 98 branches close with around 800 job losses.

The company said the redundancies were subject to employee consultation.

To date, it said, it has closed 38 branches resulting in 200 redundancies.

Wolseley said it is also looking at cutting around 100 administration and support roles at its UK headquarters in Leamington Spa.

It said the remaining 342 employees would be relocated to a new site nearby.