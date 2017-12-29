Image copyright Ann Frost Image caption The couple, married for 50 years, describe themselves as ordinary people who "love children"

A couple who have fostered more than 20 children and adopted twins over 34 years have both been appointed an MBE.

Ann and Arthur Frost, both 72, from Alsager, Cheshire, have been given the honour for services to children and families.

The pair, married for 50 years, described themselves as ordinary people who "love children".

Mr Frost said their son was "over the moon" for them and they would be celebrating at their caravan in Wales.

Originally short-term carers, the pair became long-term carers when they adopted twins with Down's syndrome at six weeks old.

'Absolute gem'

Mr Frost told the BBC: "My eldest son said it's 'what you deserve' but we're just ordinary people.

"We love doing the job. We're taking a break but we love having kids in the house, we don't like an empty house."

Mr Frost described his wife as the "star" and "an absolute gem".

The pair also received a long-service award from Cheshire East Council in 2016.

Image copyright Edward Timpson Image caption Edward Timpson, who is made a CBE, was Theresa May's PPS when she was home secretary

Meanwhile, Edward Timpson, a former education minister, has become a CBE for his public and parliamentary services.

The 44-year-old, Conservative MP for Crewe and Nantwich until June 2017, served as minister for vulnerable children and families and was also previously Theresa May's parliamentary private secretary (PPS) when she was home secretary.

The father-of-four said he was "delighted and humbled".

Other recipients of honours from Staffordshire and Cheshire include: