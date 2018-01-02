Heavy rain, strong winds and high tides are expected to hit Cumbria and Lancashire later, the Environment Agency has warned.

A number of flood warnings and alerts are in place in low lying and coastal areas ahead of peak tides at about midnight.

The organisation has urged people to take "extreme care on coastal paths and promenades".

Storm Eleanor is forecast to bring 80mph (128kph) winds to the UK.

Environment Agency manager Jeremy Westgarth said: "We are preparing for the heavy band of rain and strong winds combined with high tides along the Cumbria and Lancashire coast until Thursday.

"We have had our teams out clearing grids and gullies in preparation for the rain."

He added people should not put themselves in danger trying to take "storm selfies".

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for England, Wales, Northern Ireland and southern Scotland from 18:00 GMT on Tuesday, with an amber warning in place for some northern areas.

It said disruption could be caused to transport and power supplies, and there is a risk of injury from flying debris.