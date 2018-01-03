Terror arrests: Far right group suspects held
- 3 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Six people have been arrested on suspicion of being members of banned far-right group National Action.
The five men from Cambridge, Banbury, Wolverhampton, Leicester and Stockport - and a woman from Banbury - were detained by police in the West Midlands.
All six are being held at a police station in the West Midlands.
Police said the suspects, aged between 21 and 37, were detained under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act on Wednesday.