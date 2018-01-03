Six people have been arrested on suspicion of being members of banned far-right group National Action.

The five men from Cambridge, Banbury, Wolverhampton, Leicester and Stockport - and a woman from Banbury - were detained by police in the West Midlands.

All six are being held at a police station in the West Midlands.

Police said the suspects, aged between 21 and 37, were detained under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act on Wednesday.