A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in London.

Police were called shortly before 20:20 GMT to reports of a stabbing in High Road, south Tottenham.

The man was treated at the scene by paramedics.

He was taken to a major trauma centre in east London "as a priority", the London Ambulance Service said. Police said no arrests had been made.