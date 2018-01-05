Image copyright BARRY WILLIAMS Image caption Ted is recovering at the Cornish Seal Sanctuary from a broken jaw

Sea-life rescuers say they have been "overwhelmed" by the number of washed-up seals in the wake of winter storms.

One seal, which has been called Ted, was found at Gwithian with a fractured jaw. Volunteers suspect this was a result of being "washed up on rocks".

British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) said it had received about double its usual number of calls in the past two weeks.

Many of the rescued pups were born last year.

Image copyright Michelle Robinson Image caption Young seals are especially vulnerable because they are still honing their hunting skills, say rescuers

Storm Eleanor brought winds of 100mph and huge swell, combined with spring tides that destroyed some sea defences.

Dan Jarvis, of BDMLR, said: "We have been overwhelmed with calls. There are a lot of exhausted animals out there."

Ted is now recovering at the Cornish Seal Sanctuary.

Supervisor Claire Fraser said: "We've had about 70 seals in this year, which is far more than in previous years.

"We normally see about 40 to 60 per season. It's due to the horrific weather we've had, not only now, but also at the start of the year.

"They have had an incredibly rough time, with many pups separated from their mums at a very vulnerable time."

'Sleep and rest'

Mr Jarvis said they were seeing lots of underweight animals

"The pups are trying to hunt for themselves, but they are not brilliantly successful," he said.

He advised anyone who sees washed up seals to leave them alone.

"They come on to land to rest and after a prolonged period of stress. They are going to be exhausted.

"So do not shoo them into the water, they are tired and they need to sleep and rest."