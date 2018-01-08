Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The arrests were carried out by a number of counter-terrorism units from across England

Five men and a woman have been charged with belonging to banned far-right terror group National Action.

West Midlands Police said they were charged with being "concerned in the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism".

The arrests took place on 3 January and were pre-planned and intelligence-led, the force added.

All six will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Those charged are: Nathan Pryke, 26, of Dartford Road, March, Cambridge, Adam Thomas, 21, of Waltham Gardens, Banbury, Oxfordshire, Claudia Patatas, 28, of Waltham Gardens, Banbury, Oxfordshire, Darren Fletcher, 28, of Kitchen Lane, Wednesfield, Wolverhampton, Daniel Bogunovic, 26, of Crown Hills Rise, Leicester, and Joel Wilmore, 24, of Bramhall Moor Lane, Hazel Grove, Stockport.

Mr Thomas is also charged with possessing information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

Mr Fletcher is also charged with five counts of breaching an anti-social behaviour order.

A string of counter-terrorism units were involved in the operation, including those from the West Midlands, north-west, south-east and east of England.

National Action became the first British neo-Nazi group to be banned after Home Secretary Amber Rudd said it was promoting violence and acts of terrorism.