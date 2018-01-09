Image copyright Various Image caption (Clockwise from top left) Five of the defendants: Nathan Pryke, Claudia Patatas, Joel Wilmore, Darren Fletcher and Adam Thomas

Five men and a woman have appeared in court charged with belonging to banned far-right group National Action.

Nathan Pryke, 26, Adam Thomas, 21, Claudia Patatas, 38, Darren Fletcher, 28, Daniel Bogunovic, 26, and 24-year-old Joel Wilmore appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Mr Boguvonic said he intended "to fight these charges from start to finish".

All have indicated not-guilty pleas, following an inquiry led by West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit.

The charges brought against the six relate to belonging to the neo-Nazi group between December 2016 and September last year.

Mr Thomas and Ms Patatas, both of Waltham Gardens, Banbury, Mr Pryke, of Dartford Road, March, Cambridgeshire, Mr Fletcher, of Kitchen Lane, Wolverhampton, Mr Wilmore, of Bramhall Moor Lane, Stockport, and Mr Boguvonic, of Crown Hills Rise, Leicester were charged on Monday.

The five men all gave their identities as British, but Ms Patatas told the court she is Portuguese.

Mr Boguvonic also faces charges of intending to incite racial hatred by posting stickers branded by the group at Aston University campus in Birmingham, which he denies.

Mr Thomas denied an additional charge of possessing the Anarchist Cookbook, which contains information likely to be useful for preparing acts of terrorism.

The group will next appear at the Old Bailey on 19 January.