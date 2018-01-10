Image caption Daniel Gundry (third from left) had married a second woman in the Seychelles by forging documents

A bigamist who was caught out when his wife saw him on live television with another woman has been jailed.

Daniel Gundry's wife Helen Gundry was watching Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway in March 2016 when she spotted him with Susan Brooker.

Gundry, 39, of Ashford, Surrey, initially denied he had married Ms Brooker but later admitted bigamy.

Magistrates sitting in Warrington said he was guilty of deceiving both women and causing them "humiliation".

Image caption Helen Gundry said she is "glad" her estranged husband had "finally been found out"

As Gundry was jailed for six months, Helen Gundry, from Warrington, and their daughter left the court in tears.

Daniel and Helen Gundry married in 1998 and had lived apart for several years but the court heard Gundry had told his wife he wanted to get back together.

While watching the ITV show with their daughter, Helen Gundry was shocked to see her estranged husband, who they thought was working in Dubai, appear in one of the items.

He was among the guests being taken to the surprise live wedding of Ms Brooker's sister.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway had staged a surprise wedding, which Daniel Grundy attended

Following the programme, Mrs Gundry discovered through social media that he had married again and both women made complaints to Cheshire Police.

Gundry initially said had only had a blessing in the Seychelles with Ms Brooker but the court heard he had married her by forging documents.

The court was also told he deceived both women over money.

In a victim impact statement, Mrs Gundry told how she had suffered sleepless nights and depression.

"He has been lying for a long time so I'm just glad that finally he's been found out," she said after the sentencing.

Ms Brooker said her whole world had caved in and her life was "going in slow motion."

The district judge said he had caused both women "embarrassment, shame and humiliation."

Gundry, who was not legally represented, told the court he accepted in full the damage he had caused.