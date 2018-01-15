Image copyright PA Image caption Emma Shirley was left with epilepsy following brain surgery at King's College Hospital

A woman who suffered brain damage after contracting an infection following surgery to remove a brain tumour has been awarded a £1.6m NHS payout.

Emma Shirley, 42, from Dover in Kent, had the operation at King's College Hospital, in south London, in 2010.

Scans later revealed an abscess and fluid on her brain and she went on to suffer a seizure, which left her with epilepsy and several disabilities.

King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust admitted negligence.

The settlement was approved by Judge Patrick Curran QC at the High Court.

As well as epilepsy, Ms Shirley was left with weakness on her right side and cognitive, memory and language impairment.

Within two weeks of having the brain tumour surgery Ms Shirley returned to the hospital suffering from headaches and numbness.

Scans showing an abscess and fluid on the brain, caused by infection, were initially wrongly assessed by the surgeon and she was discharged.

However, four days later she suffered a seizure as a consequence of the infection spreading.

Lawyers for the trust told the court it was accepted that she should have been admitted to hospital when the infection was discovered.

'Hospital failings'

Spokeswoman Erica Power said: "There has been an admission by the trust that it should have facilitated earlier transfer to King's College Hospital.

"This would have resulted in more timely treatment and a better outcome, and the trust offers its unreserved apologies to Ms Shirley for this."

Judge Curran told Ms Shirley that money was "never any compensation", but he hoped it would mean she could "look to the future, rather than to the past".

Speaking after the hearing, her solicitor, Angharad Hughes, said: "Emma now has to live with the consequences of the hospital's failings to address the deterioration in her condition and the need for urgent treatment for the rest of her life.

"This has had a far-reaching impact upon all aspects of Emma's life.

"These funds will offer her security for her future and enable her to maximise her independence with ongoing support."