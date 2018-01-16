Image caption BBC News presenter Emily Maitlis met Edward Vines when they were students at Cambridge University

A former friend of Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis, who has harassed the BBC journalist for more than 20 years, has been further jailed.

Edward Vines, 47, inflicted "psychological torture" on the BBC star by repeatedly breaching a restraining order, a court heard.

Vines was in prison for a previous breach when he committed one of the new offences.

He was given a 45-month sentence at Oxford Crown Court.

Ms Maitlis first met Vines, of Clarkes Row, Oxford, when they were students at Cambridge University.

He was first convicted of harassment in 2002.

'Scared and let down'

He was issued with a restraining order in 2009, which he was convicted of twice breaching last year.

In a statement read to the court, Ms Maitlis said she had felt "scared and let down" after she heard Vines had breached the restraining order "even from within the prison system".

Edward Vines' sentencing was delayed after his application to alter his plea was refused by the court

She said it had affected her relationship with her husband, and scared her children, "who thought the threats had gone away...while he was behind bars".

"It has affected my ability to do my work, what time I feel able to come home at night (I work late nights often). It also makes me jumpy around strangers for no reason as I fear any advance might be him," she wrote.

Ms Maitlis said her husband had been left "frustrated that we cannot get to the bottom of this problem even though we have been tackling it through the CPS and the court for over 20 years".

Vines's sentencing was delayed after his application to alter his plea was refused by the court.

At the time, his lawyer, Michael Gould, told the court he could no longer represent his client as he had been "professionally embarrassed".