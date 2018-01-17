Image copyright Jo Meeke and Matt Gurney Image caption Jo Meeke and Matt Gurney were able to hold baby Puck for 30 minutes before he died

A doctor did not warn a mother of a small risk her baby could die because he was confident they could deliver him safely, a Sussex inquest has heard.

Matthew Jolly told Jo Meeke her son was safe before an emergency caesarean section at St Richard's Hospital, Chichester, last March.

But Puck had to be resuscitated and died in a Southampton neo-natal unit.

Asked if a mother should know of a small risk of something big, Mr Jolly said it was a difficult question.

A post-mortem examination found Puck died of hypoxia, or lack of oxygen, following an abruption - which is where the placenta partially or completely separates from the uterus, the inquest heard.

Image caption The couple had planned a home birth

Ms Meeke and Matt Gurney, from Bosham, had planned a home birth, but went to hospital after complications arose.

Consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist Mr Jolly said: "I specifically reassured Mr Gurney the baby was okay and we would do anything we could to make sure he remained okay.

"I reassured him it was safe to wait and see if the labour would progress naturally or not."

He said Ms Meeke "seemed to understand" but he thought she was affected by sleep deprivation and pain.

He said he "very clearly" described the possibility of a small abruption and of it becoming worse, but it did not occur to him as a "significant possibility".

Mr Jolly said he did not tell the parents that if there was a severe abruption they would not be able to save the baby's life.

He added: "I said an abruption could be life-threatening, but very quickly qualified that by saying at that time that the baby was in good condition."

He said: "I was trying really hard to do the right thing. I'm trying to make the judgment call about intervening appropriately when required but trying to respect the people I'm looking after."

The inquest continues.