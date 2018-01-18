Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Daniel Thomas, pictured in 1988, was sentenced to 17 years in prison

A man who raped and abused five children aged six to 13 while he was a teenager has been jailed.

Daniel Thomas, 45, was found guilty of attacking his victims in Basingstoke between 1986 and 1990 following a 10-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

His crimes came to light in 2007 when one of his victims contacted police.

Thomas, of Lovetot Avenue in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, was sentenced to 17 years in prison and put on the sex offenders register for life.

Thomas, who was also known as Daniel Jones, had denied the nine charges against him, which included rape, indecent assault and gross indecency with a child.

He was 14 when he carried out the first rape on a child in September 1986.

'Extremely aggressive'

Hampshire Police said Thomas sometimes used weapons to threaten the children while he abused them.

The final two victims came forward after publicity over the other charges he faced, the force added.

Det Con Craig Ferguson said the victims had "suffered some of the worst crimes imaginable" and demonstrated "tremendous courage" to come forward.

"Thomas used predatory methods to isolate young, vulnerable children, who he then forced himself upon," he said.

"The offences were violent and extremely aggressive.

"After he had raped and abused these children Thomas threatened each of them, warning that he would harm their families and they would be taken into care if they spoke out against him."