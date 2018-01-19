Image copyright Other Image caption Spar is recalling hundreds of packets of pulled pork

Supermarket chain Spar is recalling packets of pulled pork from its stores following a salmonella scare.

Lancashire-based James Hall and Co, which supplies 2,400 Spar shops across the UK, issued an alert on Friday.

It urged stores to take two different products off the shelves and advised customers not to eat them.

The supplier said: "The product is unlikely to cause a health risk, however is being recalled as a precaution."

James Hall and Co said it was recalling 120 packs of the pulled pork "owing to a laboratory fail on a routine Salmonella test".

A spokesman confirmed the issue had only affected the north of England with the exception of four units being delivered into two stores in North Wales and a store in Uttoxeter, Staffordshire.

"Spar has ceased the production and distribution of the product, all products within the stores have been removed from sale immediately," he said

The alert refers to Spar BBQ Pulled Pork 110g with a product code of 413151 and a use by date of up to and including 25/01/2018 and Woodland BBQ Pulled Pork 110g, with a product code of 561092 and a use by date of up to and including 25/01/2018.

Customers who have bought the products have been advised to return them to a Spar store for a full refund.

James Hall and Co is based at a distribution centre in Fulwood, Preston.