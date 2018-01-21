Image caption Police were called to an address in Brownhills on Saturday night

A man has been arrested after an eight-year-old girl was stabbed to death.

The child was found at an address in Valley View in Brownhills, near Walsall, with serious injuries, at 19:15 GMT on Saturday. She died in hospital a short time later.

The 54-year-old man is in a stable condition in hospital with a stab wound to his stomach.

West Midlands Police said the stabbing is being treated as a "domestic incident".

The arrested man will be questioned "in due course", the force added.

Det Insp Jim Colclough said no-one else is being sought in connection with the death.

"Our family liaison team are supporting the family of the little girl, who are naturally devastated by her death. Our thoughts remain with them."