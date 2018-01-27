Image copyright Google Image caption Some residents at Fresh Apartments in Salford have seen their service charge treble

Residents of an apartment block must pay for fire wardens until Grenfell Tower-type cladding is replaced, a tribunal has ruled.

Fire marshalls have been on duty 24 hours a day at the Fresh building on Chapel Street, Salford, since the tower block fire that claimed 71 lives.

Owners of the flats, rather than the company that owns the freehold, will now have to pay the £100,000 bill.

Residents say the ruling is unfair as they already pay a service charge.

Will Stanton, who moved into Fresh Apartments in April, said his service charge has trebled to pay for the safety measures.

"[It was] £287 a quarter and now it has gone up to £900," he said.

E&J Ground Rents had taken the legal action to enforce the charges.