Nine people have been rescued from an inflatable boat that ran into trouble in the English Channel.

Coastguards and the RNLI went to help the vessel - an RIB or rigid inflatable boat - which was about 20 miles south of Dungeness in Kent.

The rescued people have been taken on board a lifeboat and are being looked after, and the vessel is being towed back to shore, the RNLI said.

The BBC has had unconfirmed reports the boat was carrying migrants.

The Home Office has not yet commented.

A spokeswoman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said a search and rescue operation took place following an alert received just before 05:00 GMT.

She said: "A vessel has been found and nine people rescued and taken on board the Dungeness all-weather lifeboat where they are currently being looked after by the crew."