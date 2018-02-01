Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Norton was ordered to serve at least eight years in prison before being considered for parole

A man has been jailed for 12 years after admitting coercing two children into making a "disturbing" video which was widely shared on social media.

Daniel Norton, of Stockport, previously pleaded guilty to eight offences, at Southampton Crown Court.

Police said the 26-year-old posed as a 14-year-old boy online to "threaten" a teenage girl into producing a video and images of herself and her sibling.

Judge Gary Burrell said Norton had "plumbed the depths of depravity".

He was ordered to serve at least eight years in prison before being considered for parole and to serve an additional three years on licence.

Police in Northamptonshire, Bristol and Brighton issued alerts in December about the "disturbing" images.

The footage was shared on various social media platforms, including Snapchat, Instagram, WhatsApp and YouTube.

A Bristol school warned parents to check children's phones after the video was found.

Coercion 'commonplace'

Police in Hampshire said they were alerted by the victims' father after he saw the images.

Norton, from Cheadle, was arrested and later admitted distributing indecent photos of a child, possessing an extreme pornographic image, three counts of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and three counts of making indecent photos of a child.

Det Supt Rachel Farrell from Hampshire Constabulary said online coercion of girls by older men was "commonplace".

"Often perpetrators will pose as children to build up a friendship... and then start asking for pictures that are inappropriate... and that leads to further requests and threats," she said.

"Children are trapped into sending more images and don't know who to talk to."

The judge said the effect on the family of the two children had been "utterly devastating" and the family had since moved from their home in Hampshire.