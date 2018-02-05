Image copyright Linda Cackett Image caption Edna Slann suffered a head injury and bed sores and died the following year

The daughter of a woman who suffered an injury at a nursing home has called for better funding of the care system.

Edna Slann, 89, suffered head and facial injuries in a fall and bed sores at Grantley Court, in Sutton, south London, in 2014 and died the next year.

Its owner, Soondressen Cooppen, was struck off the nursing register last month for "widespread failings".

But, Ms Slann's daughter Linda Cackett said: "Ultimately the blame has to lie with social services and its funding."

"The care home my mum went to refused in the end to take social services people because it could not afford to look after them and give them the level of care they needed with the money that social services gave them," she said.

Her mother needed 10 stitches to a head wound after the nursing home told her she had fallen out of a chair.

Ms Cackett said she suspected she had fallen while she was being moved around in her wheelchair.

'Smell of urine'

"I've never ever thought it was intentional," she said.

"It was probably more negligence."

Mr Cooppen and his wife Maleenee also ran Merok Park in Banstead, Surrey.

The Care Quality Commission ordered Merok Park's immediate closure in 2014 after inspectors found it was dirty and unsafe with an "overpowering" smell of urine.

Last month at a hearing in London in his absence, the Nursing and Midwifery Council banned Mr Cooppen from nursing.

The panel said there were "numerous and widespread failings" which demonstrated a "serious departure from the professional standards expected of a registered nurse" in his position.

Image caption Linda Cackett wants more owners of failing care homes to be held accountable

It said his "reckless and negligent" actions had put a number of vulnerable residents at risk of harm.

Ms Cackett said: "It shouldn't have taken three years for it to happen," and called for more owners of failing care homes to be held accountable.

However, she added: "It is very easy to blame just him... but ultimately the blame has to lie with social services and their funding."

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said in a statement: "We know the social care sector is under pressure due to our growing ageing population.

"That's why we've given an extra £2bn funding and will publish plans this summer to reform social care to ensure it is more sustainable for the future."