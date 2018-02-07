Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Jon Venables was 10 when he and Robert Thompson killed James Bulger

Jon Venables, one of the killers of toddler James Bulger, has pleaded guilty to having indecent images of children.

Venables, who has lifelong anonymity, pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images of children and one of possessing a paedophile manual.

The 35-year-old appeared by videolink at the Old Bailey.

He admitted having 392 category A images - deemed the most severe - 148 category B and 630 category C pictures.

Venables along with his friend Robert Thompson abducted, tortured and killed two-year-old James in Liverpool in 1993 when they were both aged 10.

They were released on licence in 2001 and both given new identities.