Image caption Kings Of Leon have performed at the festival four times, headlining twice

Kings of Leon, Fall Out Boy and Kendrick Lamar have been announced as the headliners of the 2018 Reading and Leeds festival.

Pop star Dua Lipa and Panic! at the Disco will also perform, alongside BBC Music Sound of 2018 winner Sigrid.

The first wave of 54 acts was announced on Tuesday morning, with more to be named in the coming weeks and months.

The festivals, now in their 47th year, will take place between 24-26 August.

Among the other performers named were Wolf Alice, Courteeners and The Wombats, as well as London-based rapper Skepta.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kendrick Lamar will also perform, three years after headlining the venues.

Kings of Leon will be headlining the festival for the second time, having first topped the bill at the festivals in 2009.

Five-time Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar will also return, three years after headlining the venues.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Up to 90,000 people are expected to attend the festivals

Event organiser Melvin Benn commented: "Kings of Leon and Fall Out Boy are bands that have grown with the festival and its fans and we couldn't be more pleased to invite them back to headline.

"Adding Panic! at the Disco and Kendrick Lamar, probably the most sought-after act in the world right now, we think Reading and Leeds Festivals 2018 are off to an amazing start".

The festivals, based at Richfield Avenue in Reading and Bramham Park in Leeds, are set to announce hundreds of acts before this summer.