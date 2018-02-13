Two serious crashes force M5 closures

Image caption The first crash happened south of Taunton

A man has died and a motorcyclist has been seriously injured in two separate crashes that forced the closure of the M5 in Devon and Somerset.

Police said "multiple vehicles" struck the body of a man on the road of the southbound carriageway between Cullompton and Exeter at 06:40 GMT.

A motorcyclist also suffered "serious multiple injuries" when he came off his bike south of Taunton at about 06:00.

Both sections are expected to stay closed throughout the early morning.

Devon & Cornwall Police said emergency services closed a stretch of the southbound carriageway between junctions 28 at Cullompton and 29 for Exeter.

"Police we called at around 6:40am with reports of multiple vehicles having collided with the body of a man who is believed to have been on the road," the force said.

"Officers are now at the scene and can confirm that there is one deceased man who has yet to have been identified.

"Northbound remains open at this time, we ask that road users seek alternative routes for the foreseeable future."

'Multiple injuries'

A statement from Avon & Somerset Police said: "A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after coming off his bike. He has been taken to Musgrove Park Hospital with serious multiple injuries.

"The motorway is currently closed between junctions 25 and 26 southbound and motorists are urged avoid or delay journeys they plan to make to the south west."

The A30/A303 - which runs parallel to the M5 - was also closed in both directions at Upottery because of another serious accident.